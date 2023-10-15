PM says incumbent party will try to form gov’t if asked by president

"If the president entrusts the mission to the winning party's candidate, we will try in all certainty to build a stable government which will lead Poland through the difficult reefs we face," Mateusz Morawiecki (3L) told state-owned broadcaster TVP Info.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said on Sunday evening that if the president entrusts his party with the task of governing, it will try to form a stable government.

Morawiecki made the statement following publication of an exit poll after Sunday’s general election, which put his conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party in first place but without an overall parliamentary majority.

According to an Ipsos exit poll, PiS would get 200 seats in the 460-member Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

“If the president entrusts the mission to the winning party’s candidate, we will try in all certainty to build a stable government which will lead Poland through the difficult reefs we face,” Mateusz Morawiecki told state-owned broadcaster TVP Info.

The prime minister went on to say that Monday’s results may differ from the exit poll’s predictions and that “we may wake up to entirely different numbers and that will create totally different prospects.”

Asked which parties PiS may consider forming a coalition with, Morawiecki replied: “We are in a position to talk with anyone who shares our vision of Poland, who knows that a stable government is necessary for the good of our country, that all the disturbances ahead of us… can be addressed in the proper way and settled through a stable governing coalition, not through a multi-coloured coalition that has no common ground apart from a hatred of PiS.”

Morawiecki was referring to a likely coalition of three main opposition parties, the centrist Civic Coalition, the centre-right Third Way and the New Left, which together secured 248 seats, comfortably above the 231-seat parliamentary majority threshold.