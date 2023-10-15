Poland’s opposition on track to form new government, exit poll shows

Poland’s three main opposition parties are the most likely to form a new government after Sunday’s general election, despite the incumbent ruling conservatives, Law and Justice (PiS), having come first in the ballot, an Ipsos exit poll has shown.

According to the exit poll, PiS secured 36.8 percent of the vote and would get 200 seats in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament.

If the poll is confirmed by the actual election result, which should be known on Tuesday, it would mean the party will fall short of getting the 231 seats needed to form a majority despite it being biggest party in parliament. PiS has been in power for eight years.

Despite the fact that KO came second on 31.6 percent and would only get 163 seats, the party’s previous arrangements with two other opposition parties, the centre-right Third Way and the New Left, make it viable for the three to form a ruling coalition with a parliamentary majority.

The Third Way received 13 percent and the New Left 8.6 percent, according to the Ipsos poll, and would receive 55 and 30 seats, respectively.

The combined number of seats of the three main opposition parties is 248, according to Ipsos, comfortably above the 231-seat majority threshold.

The far-right Confederation came fifth on 6.2 percent and would get 12 seats.

At 2.4 percent, the Non-Partisan Local Government Activists fell below the 5-percent threshold required for parliamentary representation.

The turnout estimated by Ipsos was 72.9 percent.

PiS’s attempts to form a government could be hamstrung by the fact that no other parties outside its junior allies in the United Right coalition have expressed a willingness to work with it.

With no clear winner, Poland faces a period of political horse-trading as parties try to form a government.

Under the Polish constitution, Andrzej Duda, the country’s president, has to call the first session of the new parliament within 30 days of the election.

After the first session, he has 14 days to appoint a prime minister.

PiS also decided to run a four-question referendum concurrently with the parliamentary vote, but the referendum likely failed due to too low a turnout. According to Ipsos, the turnout was 40 percent of eligible voters, while more than 50 percent are required for it to be valid.

The referendum questions concerned voter approval for the EU’s migrant relocation plan, the privatisation of state-owned companies, the dismantling of a fence on the border with Belarus and raising the retirement age.