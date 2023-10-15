Kaczynski says his party will continue its work after losing majority

"We will do everything possible to continue implementing our programme despite the coalition that is against us, and this is not a closed path at the moment," Kaczynski said after the exit poll results were announced.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has pledged PiS’s programme will be implemented, despite the party losing its majority in parliament after Sunday’s election, as predicted by an exit poll.

According to the first exit poll by Ipsos, the conservative PiS came first in the parliamentary elections on Sunday but without a majority, making way for the opposition parties to form a governing coalition.

“The research results give us the fourth victory in the history of our party in the parliamentary elections and the third in a row; this is a great success of our grouping and our project for Poland,” he said.

He admitted it was not clear whether PiS would have another term in power, but he added that “we will not allow Poland to lose what is the most valuable in the history of our nation… that is independence, the right to decide about one’s own fate.”