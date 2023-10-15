Poland won, Tusk says after first exit poll

"I have never been so happy with second place, Poland has won, democracy has won… It's the end of the evil times, it's the end of the PiS rule," Tusk said once the exit poll results were published.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s opposition leader Donald Tusk has said that Poland and democracy have won, just minutes after voting in the country’s parliamentary elections finished.

The first exit poll by Ipsos shows the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) won the ballot with 36.8 percent of the vote.

Despite the fact that Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO) came second on 31.6 percent, the party’s previous arrangements with two other opposition parties, centre-right The Third Way and the New Left, make it viable for the three to form a ruling coalition with a parliamentary majority.

The Third Way received 13 percent of the vote and the New Left 8.6 percent, according to Ipsos.

This would give the three parties 348 seats in the 460-member Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

“I have never been so happy with second place, Poland has won, democracy has won… It’s the end of the evil times, it’s the end of the PiS rule,” Tusk said once the exit poll results were published.

“We’ve won freedom, we’ve won our beloved Poland… This day will be remembered in history as a bright day, the rebirth of Poland,” he added.