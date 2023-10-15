Poland’s referendum invalid, exit poll shows

Valdemar Doveiko/PAP

The four-question referendum that the ruling conservatives, Law and Justice (PiS), decided to run concurrently with the general election is likely null and void due to a participation rate below 50 percent of eligible voters, an exit poll has shown.

Only 40 percent of eligible voters cast their referendum ballots, while more than 50 percent is required for a referendum to be valid.

Most of those who took part answered ‘no’ to the four questions included in the referendum, which concerned voter approval for the EU’s migrant relocation plan, the privatisation of state-owned companies, the dismantling of a fence on the border with Belarus and raising the retirement age.