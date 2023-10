Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), received 36.8 percent of the vote in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, according to an Ipsos exit poll for public and private TV stations.

The governing party’s main contender, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), led by the Civic Platform (PO) party, received 31.6 percent of the vote. The Third Way got 13 percent, the New Left 8.6 percent and the far-right Confederation party 6.2 percent.