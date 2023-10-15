Voter turnout at 5:00 pm at 57.54 pct – State Electoral Commission

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The voter turnout in Sunday’s parliamentary elections at 5:00 p.m. had reached 57.54 percent, the State Electoral Commission (PKW) announced at a press conference on Sunday evening.

Four years ago it was 45.94 percent at 5:00 p.m.

Nearly 29 million Poles are eligible to vote.

In Sunday’s ballot, Poles are electing 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term.

Polling stations in Poland opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m.

Mandatory election silence is in force nationwide until the end of voting.

The PKW will hold one more press conference today at 10:00 p.m.