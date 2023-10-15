Voter turnout at 5:00 pm at 57.54 pct – State Electoral Commission

Paweł Supernak/PAP
The voter turnout in Sunday’s parliamentary elections at 5:00 p.m. had reached 57.54 percent, the State Electoral Commission (PKW) announced at a press conference on Sunday evening.
Four years ago it was 45.94 percent at 5:00 p.m.
Nearly 29 million Poles are eligible to vote.
In Sunday’s ballot, Poles are electing 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term.
Polling stations in Poland opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m.
Mandatory election silence is in force nationwide until the end of voting.
The PKW will hold one more press conference today at 10:00 p.m.