President calls on Polish people to go en masse to polls

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has urged Poles to vote in Sunday’s general election.

The president also praised the high turnout recorded at noon, which, at 22.59 percent, was over 4 percent higher than in the last general election in 2019.

“Let me ask you to go to the polls en masse,” Duda said in Krakow on Sunday after he had cast his vote.

“I know that current reports about the voter turnout are optimistic, and that this turnout was high,” the president said, adding he was really very glad.

“…high voter turnout gives Poland’s authorities a strong mandate to perform their duty so it is very important,” Duda said, adding that it also was proof that “we have a responsible attitude towards the governance of our country, and towards our future.”