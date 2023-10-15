Voter turnout at noon at 22.59 pct – State Electoral Commission

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Turnout in Poland’s parliamentary elections reached 22.59 percent at noon, the State Electoral Commission (PKW) told a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Four years ago it was 18.14 percent at noon.

Over 29 million Poles are eligible to vote.

The highest turnout was in Nowy Sacz, southern Poland, where it reached 25.68 percent and the lowest in Opole, western Poland, where it came to 19.75 percent.

In Sunday’s ballot, Poles are electing 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term.

Polling stations in Poland opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m.

Mandatory election silence is in force nationwide until the end of voting.

The PKW will hold two more press conferences later on Sunday: at 6:30 pm and 10:00 pm.