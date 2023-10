ALEX PLAVEVSKI/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz has won the Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis tournament.

The Pole beat Andrey Rublev, the world number seven, 6:3, 3:6, 7:6 in the final on Sunday.

Hurkacz, who entered the tournament ranked 17th in the world, walked away with a cheque for USD 1,262,220.