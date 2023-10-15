Voting going smoothly says State Electoral Commission

Poland’s parliamentary elections, which started at 7:00 am on Sunday, have been going smoothly, with no major problems and incidents, the State Electoral Commission (PKW) reported on Sunday morning.

According to the PKW head, Sylwester Marciniak, the commission has received only several reports about minor incidents, which have had no influence on the course of the voting.

In Sunday’s ballot, Poles are electing 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term.

Polling stations in Poland and will close at 9:00 pm.

A mandatory election silence is in force nationwide until the end of voting.

The PKW will hold three more press conferences later on Sunday: at 1:30 pm, 6:30 pm and 10:00 pm.