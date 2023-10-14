Smolensk monument stand-off ends peacefully

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Police negotiators managed to remove the man who, on Saturday, around 11 a.m. had climbed the Smolensk monument on Warsaw’s Pilsudskiego Square and reportedly threatened to blow himself up.

Before 2 p.m. Warsaw Police Headquarters spokesman, sub-inspector Sylwester Marczak, said that the police had completed their operations on Pilsudskiego Square. Negotiations with the man who climbed the monument, which commemorates the victims of 2010 presidential plane crash, were ongoing from around 11 a.m.

Earlier PAP had learned unofficially from the police that the man was threatening to blow himself up.

For security reasons, the police cordoned off the square and adjacent areas and appealed for no one to approach these areas. A safety zone of around one kilometre had been put in place.

“Police negotiators worked on site,” Marczak said. Counter-terrorist officers and several hundred officers were involved in total.

A counter-terrorist unit armoured vehicle with a police negotiator on board drove up to the monument and the negotiator communicated with the man through a megaphone.

A PAP reporter who was at the nearby Saski Park described a constant flow of police vehicles approaching the square during the stand-off.

Access to the area was protected by policemen in bulletproof vests who did not allow anyone to enter the area.