Man threatens to blow himself up on Warsaw’s central square – unofficial

Large numbers of police, including counter-terrorists and negotiators, have been mobilised to Pilsudskiego Square in the Polish capital, where the man climbed the monument to Smolensk 2010 air disaster, a police spokesperson has told PAP.

Sylwester Marczak said that the man’s intentions are still being determined but PAP has learned unofficially from the police that the man has threatened to blow himself up.

“There are large numbers of police on site, including counter-terrorists and negotiators. Due to the safety of outsiders, a security zone has been designated, which covers the entire Pilsudskiego Square and adjacent streets,” Marczak told PAP.

There is a total ban on approaching the square and the adjacent area and all traffic has been diverted, he said.

A PAP reporter who is at the nearby Saski Park said that more police vehicles are constantly approaching the square. Access is guarded by policemen in bulletproof vests who do not allow anyone to enter the area.