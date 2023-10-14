Poland evacuates more than 1,500 from Israel

Marcin Obara/PAP

Polish military aircraft have evacuated 1,504 people from Israel as part of an air-bridge operation that saw 12 shuttle flights to the Greek island of Crete, the General Command of the Armed Forces (DGRSZ) has announced.

Poland established the air bridge to the Crete town of Chania on Tuesday, as part of Operation Neon: the airlift of Poles from Israel. Evacuees were taken first from Tel Aviv to Crete, and from there to Poland by civilian aircraft.

“Operation NEON – task accomplished! Soldiers of the Polish Army evacuated 1,504 Polish citizens and people from other countries from Israel. Dear passengers, we are glad that you are safe! We would like to thank the transport crews for their effort and perseverance! We remain ready,” DGRSZ wrote on X platform on Saturday morning.

Poland started evacuating its citizens on October 8 in the wake of the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 that claimed around 1,300 lives.