Election silence in force before parliamentary vote and referendum

The mandatory election and referendum silence, which bans any campaigning, came into force across the country at midnight on Friday.

Poles will head to the ballot box to vote in parliamentary elections and a nationwide referendum on Sunday. They will elect 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term.

A four-question referendum will ask Poles about migration, privatisation, the retirement age and border protection.

All domestic news providers, including online, are forbidden by law from publishing opinion polls showing the level of support for candidates and from promoting individual candidates and lists in the Sunday elections.

The ban on electioneering and referendum campaigning continues nationwide until polls close at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Breaking the electoral silence is punishable by a fine of up to PLN 1 million (EUR 221,000)

Exit polls will be presented on Sunday night by the state-run TVP and private TVN and Polsat broadcasters following the closure of polling stations.

The official results of Poland’s October 15 parliamentary elections and nationwide referendum should be known by noon on Tuesday.