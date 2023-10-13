Politicians make final appeals and pledges before vote on October 15

Morawiecki said that this Sunday "is not a Sunday once every four years, it is a Sunday once in a generation."

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Politicians across Poland have issued their last rallying calls ahead of Sunday’s general election.

Mateusz Morawiecki appealed to the supporters of the conservative ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party at a meeting in Sandomierz in south-eastern Poland on Friday night to “take Poland’s fate into their own hands out of love and, guided only by this emotion, make the right decision… and say ‘no’ four times in the referendum and vote for PiS candidates.”

The government is holding a four-question referendum on the same day of an election that pits PiS against an opposition desperate to unseat a party that has been in power for eight years.

Morawiecki added that this Sunday “is not a Sunday once every four years, it is a Sunday once in a generation.”

According to him, “the choice is simple – either Poland will plunge into chaos, or it will have an effective, efficient and responsible government that will face the challenges of the future.”

Jarosław Kaczyński, the PiS leader, told the same audience that his party is governing “alone, without Berlin and without Moscow.”

He said that there are several issues at stake in Sunday’s vote.

“The most immediate,” he said, “refers to the following question: Whether everything that has been obtained during eight years is to be maintained or whether it is to be dismantled or destroyed?”

Another question, Kaczyński said, is whether Poles want their country to be ruled from Berlin or Moscow.

And the third, he added, is whether Poland should be a liberal state, letting everyone cope on their own or should it be “a citizen-friendly state that takes on many responsibilities, is loyal to its citizens, helps the weakest, lends a hand in the most difficult situations, organises large sums for the health service… has huge funds for social policy.”

Grzegorz Schetyna, from the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), in the south-western city of Wrocław, pledged that PO along with the Third Way, a coalition of the centre-right Poland 2050 and the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL), would “remove PiS from power.”