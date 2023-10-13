Euro adoption equals losing control over economy says Kaczyński

"There would no longer be a national bank, in the current sense of the word, in Poland, everything would be decided by a European bank," Kaczyński said.

Piotr Polak/PAP

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the governing Law and Justice party, has said that adopting the euro would mean Poland losing control over its economy.

Kaczyński was speaking on the last day of campaigning ahead of the October 15 election in the town of Starachowice in south-eastern Poland.

Under its accession treaty with the EU Poland is formally committed to adopting the euro, but no date has ever been set for just when the common European currency will replace the zloty.

At a meeting with local supporters, he said that “adopting the euro would mean losing control over our economy.”

“There would no longer be a national bank, in the current sense of the word, in Poland, everything would be decided by a European bank,” Kaczyński said.

He added that the European bank is certainly not controlled by countries such as Poland.

“It is under Germany’s influence, maybe to some extent under that of France and maybe some other countries have some less influence over it,” Kaczyński said.

He also argued that the adoption of the euro would result in a “radical decline in the standard of living, which would last for many years.”