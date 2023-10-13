Spectacular new state-of-the-art film centre opens in former Łódź power plant

Set to become one of the leading attractions in Łódź, the National Centre for Film Culture has also set a benchmark for the rest of the planet to follow.

Press materials

Eight years in the making, the National Centre for Film Culture (NCKF) in Łódź has today officially opened its doors to the public.

Billed as the only centre of its type in this part of Europe, the state-of-the-art facility had its ribbon cut yesterday during a VIP preview ceremony.

Beautifully arranged, the visual feast that unfolds leaves no stone unturned in its quest to bring the history of film alive.Press materials

Hanna Zdanowska, the city’s Mayor, said: “Efforts to create this centre date back to 2015, which shows just how much time, determination and, above all, money, was needed to complete this project.”

She added: “Next to the Cinematography Museum and the Film Centre, this institution testifies and helps further build our identity as the capital of Polish film.”

Located inside the EC1 development, a stunning former power plant already revived to house a planetarium and science centre, NCKF presents – at this current time – two exhibitions complemented by a wider ‘film education’ complex.PAP/Alamy

Błażej Moder, the director of EC1, said: “This complex includes sound, post-production, animation and special effects studios – here, nothing will stand in the way of visitors playing the role of their favourite film character and being transported to the screen.”

Retelling the 120-year history of Polish film, the Kino Polonia exhibition has been dubbed as being “the heart of NCKF” and presents the largest ever collection related to the domestic movie industry.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Describing the opening as “a beautiful chapter in the history of Łódź film”, Moder’s words look set to stand up to deeper scrutiny. Set to be further complemented by three cinema halls and a two-storey film library, as things stand the centre finds itself anchored around two exhibitions.

Occupying 1,500 sq/m spread out across three floors, its haul includes over 100 costumes, hundreds of posters, iconic puppets such as the penguin Pik Pok, and numerous technological devices.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Of the more treasured is a reconstructed bioplegraph – the first machine to display moving images.

Amassed from auction houses in Germany, France and Austria, as well as private donations from collectors and industry figures, other keynote objects include a perfectly preserved praxinoscope from 1880 – discovered in a French antique store, and looking charmingly elaborate, this was reputedly one of the first devices used for cinematographic displays.

Other attractions for film buffs number a biunial ‘magic lantern’ from 1880, again purchased from a Parisian antique dealer, as well as the Arriflex 16 BL film camera originally used by Jacek Petrycki to shoot the ‘Carnival of Solidarity’.

Beautifully arranged, the visual feast that unfolds leaves no stone unturned in its quest to bring the history of film alive. Along the way, homage is fittingly paid to the films and stars that defined Polish cinema: the internationally acclaimed femme fatale Pola Negri, not to mention films such as the 1937 Yiddish-language ‘The Dybbuk’ and Jerzy Hoffman’s historical epic ‘The Deluge’.

High on trivia, it is here visitors learn if Marshall Piłsudski liked comedy films or if ‘the Polish James Dean’, Zbigniew Cybulski, always wore shades.

Other attractions for film buffs number a biunial ‘magic lantern’ from 1880 purchased from a Parisian antique dealer.Press materials

There is also an Arriflex 16 BL film camera originally used by Jacek Petrycki to shoot the ‘Carnival of Solidarity’.Press materials

Staggering in its detail, for all the keepsakes, trinkets and gadgets, it is images that come first and foremost with the exhibition making much of large-format wall projections, touchscreens and interactive stations.

“Our goal was always an audio-visual spectacle,” says the institution’s director, Rafał Syska.

Along the way, homage is fittingly paid to the films and stars that defined Polish cinema: the internationally acclaimed femme fatale Pola Negri, not to mention films such as the 1937 Yiddish-language ‘The Dybbuk’ and Jerzy Hoffman’s historical epic ‘The Deluge’.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Beyond this, a second exhibition, ‘The Matter of Cinema’, allows visitors to assume the role of a filmmaker and partake in an interactive game that ultimately finishes with the premier of their film.

But before that triumphant moment, users will have to recruit a film crew, choose a cast, plot out camera angles, plan the budget and promotion and even come up with the title.

Later, these two existing exhibitions will be joined by a third, ‘The Mechanical Eye’.

Characterised by its steam-punk aesthetics, this will focus on the history of filmmaking and the development of film techniques all aided by holograms, fog screens and 3D mapping.

“Nowhere in the world has there been an exhibition dedicated to one national cinematography on such a scale as at NCKF,” says Rafał Syska, “with nowhere else presenting the oldest and newest cinema, feature films, documentaries and animated films, artistic works and commercial hits in equal proportion.”