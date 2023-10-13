Poland’s C/A deficit down y/y in August says central bank

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland’s current account deficit amounted to EUR 202 million at the end of August 2023, down from EUR 1.86 billion in August 2022 and up from a deficit of EUR 62 million a month earlier, according to central bank figures released on Friday.

Market analysts surveyed by PAP offered median forecast for a EUR 740-mllion surplus.

Poland recorded a EUR 491-million surplus in the trade of goods in August, with a EUR 3.40-billion surplus in services.

The country recorded a EUR 3.77-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 329-million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in August 2023 fell by 2.2 percent year on year and imports declined by 12.3 percent from August 2022.