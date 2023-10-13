Gov’t agency head sees zloty at 4.50 vs euro as optimal level

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Polish zloty at around 4.50 versus the euro is an optimal exchange rate for inflation and export profitability, Pawel Borys, head of the Polish development fund PFR, has said.

“The zloty at 4.50 is currently at an optimal level from the perspective of inflation and profitability of exports,” Borys wrote on the X platform on Friday.

“Core inflation data confirm that the price pressure is clearly slowing down,” Borys also said. “Inflation below 7 percent by the end of the year and 5 percent in mid-2024 is realistic.”

Borys also indicated that Poland’s GDP growth exceeding 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 translates into a “soft landing” for the Polish economy.

On Friday, Poland’s stats office GUS confirmed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September settled at 8.2 percent year-on-year.