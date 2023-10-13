Gov’t accuses Supreme Audit Office head of involvement in politics

"This is shocking but these tapes confirm that NIK President Marian Banas will be manipulating NIK reports shortly before a national election," Piotr Mueller (pictured) told a Polish public television programme on Friday, the last day of an election campaign before the Sunday vote.

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Marian Banas, head of the Supreme Audit Office (NIK), must not take part in any political activity as excerpts of his conversation that was secretly recorded confirm his involvement in politics, the government spokesman has said.

“This is shocking but these tapes confirm that NIK President Marian Banas will be manipulating NIK reports shortly before a national election,” Piotr Mueller told a Polish public television programme on Friday, the last day of an election campaign before the Sunday vote.

TVP Info television broadcast on Friday the excerpts of a recording of a conversation between Marian Banas and Marek Chmaj, a Warsaw lawyer with links to Donald Tusk, the opposition leader. A full version of the recording will be broadcast on Friday evening.

According to TVP Info, the recording was secretly made by NIK employees.

TVP Info reported that Banas and Chmaj had met some time ago to make a political deal designed to help the centrist Civic Platform (PO) remove the ruling conservatives Law and Justice (PiS) from power and win the general election.

In accordance with the recording, Banas said that his son had joined the far-right Confederation to prevent the party from establishing a coalition with PiS. Banas also promised Chmaj “to operate till the very last moment as I am not bound by mandatory election silence.”

A ban on electioneering, publication of opinion polls and promotion of individual candidates or lists, including online, will come into force at midnight on Friday and will last until the end of voting, scheduled for 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Mueller underlined that Banas’ words could mean that NIK might have a press conference on Saturday or Sunday to show its new reports, and that according to Banas this would not be a violation of the mandatory silence.

“These words are shocking as they have been said by the NIK head who should not be engaged in politics,” Mueller concluded.

Banas, a former senior member of PiS, who had held such senior posts as minister of finance and head of the national tax administration in the PiS government, was appointed NIK head by PiS but soon after the appointment he fell out with the party after media revealed a tenement building he owned in Krakow was used as a hotel where rooms were rented by the hour, a business that had apparent links to Krakow underworld circles.

Banas will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.