Poland submits proposal for latest sanctions package against Russia

Poland has submitted a proposal for a 12th package of sanctions against Russia to the European Commission (EC) in Brussels, Poland’s Ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, told PAP on Friday.

Sados that “it is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve unanimity in the (European – PAP) Council with regard to new restrictions against Russia,” as Western EU countries are becoming less willing to impose further sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Sados confirmed that Warsaw had submitted a proposal for the 12th package of sanctions against Moscow. It proposes once again placing sanctions on Russian diamonds and extending the sanctions blacklists to include additional people and entities.

According to PAP, the European Commission wants to start work on a new sanctions package in mid-November, following the October EU summit.

Poland’s proposal, in addition to diamonds, also calls for a ban on the import of LPG from Russia and the use of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) services from Russia.

The main assumption of the previous (11th) package was to tighten the existing restrictions imposed on Russia so that they could not be circumvented.