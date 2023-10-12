Senate speaker urges Poles to vote for respect of democracy, rule of law

Grodzki said for the last eight years, all state democratic institutions had been "systematically devastated," naming the Constitutional Tribunal and Supreme Court as examples, as well as the free media and parliament.

Senat Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej/YouTube

Tomasz Grodzki, the speaker of Poland’s Senate, has urged the public to take part in Sunday’s general election and to cast their votes for candidates that respect democracy and the rule of law.

Grodzki, who is a member of the main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), gave a speech on Thursday which was televised on the private TVN24 channel and the state-run TVP.

He said on Sunday Poles would together “decide on the future of our beloved Motherland.”

He said he believed everyone wanted a country that is “wealthy, free and proud,” as well as safe while war rages across the eastern border “and globally new conflicts continue to erupt.”

He said this was why he was very disturbed by the resignation of two top military officials, who he said had been reared in the tradition of an apolitical army but had “clearly had enough of attempts to change the civilian control of the army, written in the constitution, for party control, subordinated to a single option.”

PO and other opposition parties have often accused the ruling conservatives, Law and Justice (PiS), of politicising state institutions and manning them with PiS members or people friendly towards the party.

“That is why I wish to appeal to you to take part in the election,” Grodzki said. “It is a celebration of democracy that should select the best possible representation to the national parliament. Regardless of what your personal preferences are, I appeal for you to choose candidates for whom the constitution is the most important document, who resect democracy, the rule of law, the rights of minorities, people with disabilities, have full respect for women, understand the need for particular care of our children and senior citizens and that the foundation of our Motherland’s prosperity and development is our rightful place in Nato, the European Union and in the community of democratic states of the free world.”