Duda urges Poles to take part in Sunday elections

Duda said that Polish citizens have "the power in their hands to jointly shape the policy of our homeland" but electoral decisions will affect not only the future of the country, but also the future of all Poles.

Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, in a televised address on Thursday night, called upon Poles to “decide about their own future” and take part in the parliamentary elections due on Sunday.

“Generations of Poles have fought to be able to decide by themselves about the most important matters for our homeland. Today it is our right and privilege,” Duda said.

Therefore, he added, participation in the election of the representatives of Poles to the Sejm, the lower house of the parliament, and to the Senate is “so extremely important.”

On Sunday, Duda continued, “we will decide what Poland will look like.”

“A vote cast in the elections is not only an expression of our beliefs and the values that we profess, but it also determines the direction in which Poland should develop,” he added.

“Let’s choose wisely and responsibly,” he added.

Duda also appealed to people to vote in a four-question referendum the government is running alongside the election.