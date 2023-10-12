Two Polish economic zones in 10 ten of fDi Intelligence global ranking

"I am particularly proud that we have been appreciated not only for attracting large investors, but also for supporting the SME sector and our balanced approach to the economic development of the region," Janusz Michałek, KSSE president, said as quoted in the press release.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Two Polish economic zones were recognised among top 10 global economic zones in the 2023 ranking by the fDi Intelligence analytical centre from the Financial Times group.

Katowice Special Economic Zone (KSSE) in south-western Poland won the first place in Europe, for the seventh time, and was ranked fourth best in the world.

Łódź Special Economic Zone in central Poland was named the tenth best free zone in the world.

KSSE said in a Thursday press release that it was ranked the best zone in Europe “in the category of large investors and support for the SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprise- PAP) sector” and that “it was recognised globally as part of the excellence award in the field of sustainable development and management.”

“I am particularly proud that we have been appreciated not only for attracting large investors, but also for supporting the SME sector and our balanced approach to the economic development of the region,” Janusz Michałek, KSSE president, said as quoted in the press release.

The Katowice Special Economic Zone covers the Silesian province and six counties in the Opolskie Province. Six hundred enterprises operating there have invested a total of PLN 44 billion (EUR 9.7 billion) and created around 100,000 jobs.

The KSSE was previously named the regional winner in Europe by fDi Intelligence in the years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

The Global Free Zones of the Year ranking distinguishes economic zones around the world based on an analysis of the investment conditions for business offered in these zones.