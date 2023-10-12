Polish Border Guard inaugurates new Baltic patrol vessel

"For me it is an exceptional day, an extraordinary moment, a huge honour and a huge distinction, that I can be among the women who are Godmothers of ships, especially as this vessel will serve the Polish state and our security," Witek said at the event.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Parliamentary Speaker Elżbieta Witek was named as the ‘Godmother’ of a new Polish Border Guard patrol boat that entered service on Thursday.

A special ‘Christening and flag raising’ ceremony was held for the craft in the coastal city of Gdańsk, at which the SG-301 vessel, which cost almost PLN 111 million (EUR 24.47 million), was named the ‘Gen. Józef Haller’ after a Polish general who performed a symbolic ‘marriage’ of Poland to the sea in 1920 when the country regained access to the Baltic.

She went on to say that the SG-301 is the most modern craft of its type on the Baltic Sea and would perform many functions, including guarding the Polish and external EU sea border as well as carrying out anti-smuggling operations.

The 70-metre-long vessel, which was built by the French shipyard Socarenam, can remain on the sea for at least 12 days and can take up to 250 shipwreck survivors on board. Ninety percent of its cost was paid for by the EU.