Opposition says government is trading in Pole’s Cards

Gill-Piątek told reporters that she had found advertisements on Russian-language websites which, according to her, indicate that "in addition to the trade in residence permits or Polish visas, unfortunately the trade in Pole's Cards is also flourishing."

The main opposition party Civic Platform (PO) has alleged that the Polish government is “trading in” Pole’s Cards, which are proof of Polish descent for people of other nationalities living outside the country and the fastest way to obtain legal status in Poland.

On Thursday, PO spokesman Jan Grabiec and PO MP Hanna Gill-Piątek presented at a press conference in the Sejm, lower house, “new clues that have emerged” in the so-called visa scandal that saw Polish consulates allegedly issuing thousands of visas in return for bribes.

She said that the response to one of her inquiries shows that “in 2022, there were over 26,000 applications for the Pole’s Card.”

“The Pole’s Card, which was actually intended to facilitate (administrative matters – PAP) for people who are outside our homeland but feel connected to Poland, and describes national identity, is the subject of trade,” Gill-Piątek argued.

She also addressed Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński, asking them rhetorically: “Did such trade take place? How many such Pole’s Cards have been issued on the basis of probably fraudulent documents? And, above all, how many residence permits have also been issued on the basis of such cards?”

Grabiec referred to a Wednesday press conference at which PO politicians said they had found out that the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) government had opened Poland’s IT job market to Russians and Belarusians to work on critical infrastructure projects after Russia attacked Ukraine.

He said that PO’s inspection at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had confirmed that 65,000 visas had been issued for Belarusians and 1,700 for Russians since the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Today we established in the Prime Minister’s Office that the Prime Minister’s Office cannot provide data on where these IT specialists work,” Grabiec added.

He said that the Prime Minister’s Office did not provide answers to such questions as “Do they work in Poland?” or “Do they work in companies that carry out government orders as regards IT solutions that are critical for the functioning of the Polish state?”… which he said is very disturbing in the context of these data.