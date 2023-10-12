Ruling party holds lead ahead of Sunday’s general election – poll

According to the poll results, PiS would secure 197 seats in the Sejm.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party can count on 34.9 percent of the vote in a general election this Sunday, with the main opposition grouping, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), on 28.1-percent support, according to poll released on Thursday.

The poll by IBRiS, commissioned by the Onet website, put The Third Way – a coalition of the centre-right Poland 2050 and the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) – in third position with 10.3 percent of the vote, The New Left on 10 percent and the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) on 8.3 percent.

Other parties fell beneath the 5-percent threshold needed to take seats in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm. A further 6.6 percent of pollees said they did not yet know who they would vote for.

In comparison with IBRiS’s last poll, PiS’s showing was 0.9 percentage points (pps) up, KO’s was 0.8 pps down and The Third way’s was down by 0.3 pps. The New Left’s support was unchanged and Confederation’s was lower by 1.4 pps.

Onet reported that the shares of the vote would translate into 197 seats in the Sejm for PiS, 154 for KO, 41 for the Third Way, 38 for The New Left and 29 for Confederation with one seat also for the German Minority.

The declared turnout for Sunday’s general election was 66.7 percent.

IBRiS conducted the survey between October 10 and 11 on a sample of 1,000 people.