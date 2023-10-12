Friends and family of historian seized by Hamas terrorists launch appeal for his return

Described as ‘warm, kind, and generous’, Alex Dancyg was taken from a kibbutz in southern Israel during the Islamist militants' surprise attack at the weekend.

The family and friends of a Polish-Israeli historian abducted by Hamas on Saturday have launched an appeal for his safe return.

Jaroslaw Papis-Rozenbaum, a member of the Jewish community in Poland’s central city of Łódż told PAP at the time: “Unfortunately, I have information about Danzig’s abduction confirmed by his friends from Israel, he was abducted by Hamas units.”

Dancyg, who was born in Warsaw in 1948 was a long-time advocate of Polish-Israeli cooperation.Facebook

Dancyg, who was born in Warsaw in 1948 was a long-time advocate of Polish-Israeli cooperation.

. Posting on Facebook, friends of the historian said: “Our dear friend Alex Dancyg was taken by Hamas from his kibbutz Nir Oz on Saturday morning.

“Since that day his family and his friends & collegues have no news on him.

“Alex Dancyg (born in 1948 in Warsaw Poland) is the warmest, kind, generous and stubborn man I know.

“His historical knowledge, serenity and determination to build friendship and understanding between Poland and Israel is unlimited!

“We love him. We love listening to him and laughing with him. We are waiting for him.”

Asking people to share the post, the friends added: “His sons, Ben and Mat, do believe this will help to get their father back home.”

Hamas launched its coordinated invasion from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Saturday.

It has been the most deadly attack against Israel in decades as the militants stormed Israeli towns, killing at least 600 people and abducting dozens of hostages.