Classic car from 1970s found sitting in shed in mint condition after owner stowed it away for FORTY years

A pristine, factory-fresh vintage car from communist Poland has emerged from a 40-year slumber in a barn near Kraków, revealing a piece of automotive history.

With just 98 kilometers on the clock and the original plastic foil still in its footwells, the 1983 Polonez 1500 C only needed an oil change and a fresh battery to start its engine.

The car was found by Małopolska resident Kamil in the barn of its then owner.

Kamil said: “In general, he was very reluctant to talk about the car.

The vintage Polonez 1500 C was bought at Polmozbyt in Czyżyny, Kraków in

“Whenever I brought up the subject of the Polonez, he quickly changed the subject.

“Finally, he decided that he no longer needed the car and decided to show it to me.

“The shed was hard to open. The Polonez was standing on a concrete floor and was covered with tarp, carpets, old coats and a 40-year-old layer of dust.”

After pulling the covers away, it turned out that there was virtually no air in the tires and the body and rims were showing the first signs of corrosion.

Kamil said: “Inside everything was new. On the floor was the original protection film.

“The clock showed only 98 km. After checking the engine with a camera, changing the oil and putting a new battery, the car fired up.”

The cars were widely used in communist Poland, particularly by the Militia and other government services. He opted for the latter, a decision he would later come to regret.

The first owner had only a truck license, obtained during his time in the army, and he admitted to driving the Polonez down a dirt road a few times before storing it in the shed.

The Polonez was produced for more than 20 years with production starting on May 3, 1978, the 187th anniversary of the May 3 Constitution.

From 1978 to 2002, several body versions were made, but the most popular was the “Borewicz.” It was colloquially named after the main character of the Polish crime series “07 zgłoś się” – Slawomir Borewicz, played by Bronislaw Cieslak.

When it was initially introduced to the market, the Polonez had a price tag of 250,000 zlotys for the five-door version.

By January 1980, the price had doubled to 500,000 zlotys, and buyers had no colour choices.

These cars were widely used in communist Poland, particularly by the Militia and other government services.

The Polonez, having emerged from decades of hibernation, is now set to be auctioned on the 18th of October at Ardour Auctions, with a starting price of PLN 29,000, providing an opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of automotive history.