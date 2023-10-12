Polish aircraft still evacuating Poles from Israel

Rafał Guz/PAP

Polish military aircraft are continuing to evacuate Poles from Israel as part of an air-bridge operation that has already seen 10 shuttle flights to the Greek island of Crete, the General Command of the Armed Forces (DGRSZ) reported on the X platform on Thursday.

Poland established the air bridge to the Crete town of Chania on Monday, as part of Operation Neon; the airlift of Poles from Israel. Evacuees are taken first from Tel Aviv to Crete, and from there to Poland by civilian aircraft.

“The passengers are being transported safely to Crete (Chania) and a few minutes later are on board a LOT Polish Airline plane,” wrote the DGRSZ. “As part of Operation Neon, Polish crews have made 10 Crete–Israel–Crete shuttle flights and two more are underway.”

Poland started evacuating its citizens on Sunday in the wake of the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Saturday morning that claimed over a 1,000 lives.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told Polish Radio 24 that the evacuation operation was running very smoothly and that, up to then, Poland had successfully evacuated over 600 Polish citizens from Israel.

At that time he added that the evacuation effort was “half over” and that the situation had “stabilised” and was “more predictable.”