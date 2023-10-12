PO campaign spot urges people to vote for a better future

Civic Coalition (PO) leader, Donald Tusk, in a new spot posted on X on Thursday, encouraged people to vote on October 15, saying “it’s time for a happy Poland.”

“We want a Poland that is free, law-abiding, safe, fair, clean and green, self-governing, a European Poland,” Tusk said.

The PO leader added that “there is no reason why the best people in the world should have the worst leadership in the world,” and added that his party is “here to make things normal, to make things beautiful again.”

“Go on October 15 for victory for yourself, for Poland, for our children, for a better future, for a proud homeland. Go and be victorious,” the PO head said.

Parliamentary elections will be held next Sunday, October 15. Poles will elect 460 deputies and 100 senators for a four-year term.