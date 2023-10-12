Poland to extend border controls with Slovakia

Temporary checks on Poland’s border with Slovakia will be extended for another 20 days, until November 2, the interior minister announced on Poland’s Radio One on Thursday.

Mariusz Kaminski pointed out that “the first period for which temporary controls were introduced on the border with Slovakia will end tomorrow.”

He added that preparations to extend the temporary controls on the border with Slovakia had been concluded.

“Today we will announce that the temporary control will be extended until November 2,” he said. “This is in line with the Schengen Code. This is the procedure. Today we will also inform the European Commission that we are entering the second stage and extending the temporary control. There are good results for this, there are clear effects. No, there will be no illegal migration routes through Poland.”

The Slovakian border can be crossed at eight road and three rail crossings and 11 pedestrian crossings, but cannot be crossed at such points as mountain trails in the Tatra Mountains.

The purpose of introducing border controls is to prevent illegal migrants entering Europe via the so-called Balkan route.