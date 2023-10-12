Election exit poll results out at 9 p.m. on Sunday

Exit poll results on the parliamentary elections on October 15 will be released by TVP, Polsat and TVN broadcasters at 9 p.m., Ipsos, which will conduct the survey, said on Thursday.

After the end of the campaign silence, the state owned broadcaster TVP, Poland’s biggest privately owned television network TVN, and Polsat, another private broadcaster, will present the results of the poll, taken immediately after voters exited the polling stations.

Ipsos announced that, at the request of TVP and Polsat, it will also provide estimated voting results in the four-question referendum the government is running alongside the election as well as information about the turnout.

The pollster said that “the survey will be conducted in front of 900 randomly selected polling stations and the data will be collected by Ipsos pollsters who will ask people to complete a short survey that will include questions about the votes they cast on that day.”

The survey will be conducted by approximately 1,850 pollsters as well a team that will include Ipsos coordinators and analysts.