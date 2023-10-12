Polish voting district in Tel Aviv to close

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The voting district in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv will be closed owing to the country being in a state of war, the Polish Foreign Ministry has announced.

The closure of the district comes just days before Poland holds general elections on October 15.

In a statement published on Wednesday the ministry said the closure was necessary in order to assure the safety of Polish citizens as “it is necessary to acknowledge the risks and to respond to them in a proper manner.”

The Israeli government has declared the country is in a state of war following the attacks on southern Israel by Hamas on Saturday that left over a 1,000 people dead.

The ministry added that Poles included on the voters’ list in the No. 125 voting district in Tel Aviv have until October 12 to submit an application for a certificate that will allow them vote in any voting district in the country and abroad.