PM promises more money to counties with over 60 pct voter turnout

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has pledged additional funds to counties where voter turnout exceeds 60 percent in Sunday’s general election.

Morawiecki made the promise on Wednesday during a meeting with residents of the town of Karmin in western Poland.

“To make the turnout as high as possible, we propose, for all counties with residents numbering up to 20,000, additional funds of PLN 250,000 (EUR 55,000) for Rural Women’s Clubs or sports teams, if the turnout of 60 percent is exceeded,” he said.

Morawiecki said that the government wants “this energy to push all people to vote… in rural areas… which are usually under-represented in elections and vote less often because the polling station is farther away.”

Law and Justice, the governing party, has traditionally received strong support from Poland’s rural population.

The prime minister also appealed to people to vote in a four-question referendum the government is running alongside the election.