Cowboom! Cow has lucky escape after digging up unexploded bomb shell with its hoof

Bomb squad officers were scrambled to the farmer’s field after the cow which had been grazing in one of his fields uncovered the 120 mm artillery shell.

Elblag Policja/Annebell Dogger on Unsplash

A Polish cow had a lucky escape after digging up an unexploded bomb shell from WWII.

The animal had been grazing in fields in the village of Olkowo near the city of Elblag when it unearthed the live artillery shell with its hoof.

The animal had been grazing in fields in the village of Olkowo near the city of Elblag when it made the discovery.Elblag Policja

The cow’s horrified owner quickly called the police who sent bomb disposal experts to the scene.

Police spokesman Jakub Sawicki said: “In one of the pastures, a cow dug up a 120 mm artillery shell with its hoof.

The cow’s horrified owner quickly called the police who sent bomb disposal experts to the scene. Elblag Policja

“It is a very large, dangerous projectile. There is an earth embankment in the meadow where the farmer grazed his cows.

When one of the cows ran through the embankment, the artillery shell emerged from under its hoof.

“Apparently it was lying just below the surface.”

After removing the shell, the bomb squad searched the rest of the field before giving the farmer the all clear to continue using it.Elblag Policja

After removing the shell, the bomb squad searched the rest of the field before giving the farmer the all clear to continue using it.

The police added that unexploded World War Two ordnance is frequently discovered in the northeastern Warmia and Mazury province.

In the final stages of the war, the area was the scene of heavy fighting and was partially devastated by the retreating German and advancing Soviet armies.