Opposition says gov’t opened IT market to Russians after Ukraine attack

The KO MPs, Marcin Kierwiński (C), Jan Grabiec (R) and Cezary Tomczyk (L), told a Wednesday press conference that an MPs' investigation had revealed new information on the issuance of visas.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the Law and Justice (PiS) government opened Poland’s IT jobs market to Russians to work on critical infrastructure projects, politicians of the Civic Coalition (KO) opposition bloc said on Wednesday.

The KO MPs, Marcin Kierwiński, Jan Grabiec and Cezary Tomczyk, told a Wednesday press conference that an MPs’ investigation had revealed new information on the issuance of visas.

According to them, PiS has granted 1,700 work visas to Russian citizens since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Kierwinski said the matter concerned the ‘Poland Business Harbour’ programme created and managed by the Prime Minister’s Office, which was intended to bring IT specialists to Poland but “opened a window to bringing people in from Russia.”

“After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the PiS government opened the Polish market to Russian IT specialists to work on critical infrastructure,” Kierwinski said. “In addition, no one knows for sure if they were IT workers. Maybe within the framework of those visa issuances spies came here, Russian agents, people to sow disinformation.”

Kierwinski said that under the programme around 90,000 visas were issued, mostly to citizens of Belarus, but that 1,700 were issued to Russians after the war had started. He added that the visas were issued under a special procedure that did not require a work permit. He accused the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, of bargaining with Polish security and the PiS government of acting in the interests of foreign states.

Pawel Jablonski, a deputy foreign minister, commented on the X platform: “Today we’re being attacked… because of visas issued for several hundred people fleeing Russia in fear of (Russian President Vladimir – PAP) Putin’s regime, who were meticulously vetted by the ABW (Internal Security Agency – PAP),” calling the opposition’s accusations “hypocrisy.”