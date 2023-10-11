Is this the most beautiful spa in the world? Sleepy border town is home to gorgeous health resort

The oldest health resort in Poland and the first in Europe, the neo-baroque Zdrój Wojciech thermal bath in the sleepy spa town of Lądek-Zdrój has been delighting visitors for over 340 years.

Tucked away deep in the south of Poland lies one of Poland’s most remarkable architectural gems.

A circular thermal pool filled every day from the nearby “Wojciech” spring dominates the centre, while on the ground floor there are special therapy rooms with marble bathtubs. Uzdrowisko-ladek.pl

The natural medicine centre is a gorgepous two-story domed building with recessed porticos and arcades.

Originally built in 1680 directly above a hot spring of healing water described as “miracle-working”, the natural medicine centre is a gorgepous two-story domed building with recessed porticos and arcades.

With six natural sources of the medicinal water and one deep thermal water well, the health resort became the only health resort in Poland to use sulfide-fluoride thermal waters in the treatment process.

In 1800, a spell-bound John Quincy Adams, the sixth president of the USA, wrote: “I have never seen a health resort whose location was more designed to preserve or restore health than Lądek.”

Included among other dignitaries to have visited are Prussian King Frederick II, Poland’s Prince Antoni Henryk Radziwiłł, Tsar Alexander the Great, and a “galaxy of aristocrats, princes, artists and politicians.”

Between 1878-1880 the building was rebuilt in the current neo-baroque style inspired by Turkish Hammam baths and is today surrounded by a hectare parkland.