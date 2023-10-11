PM warns Middle East turmoil will prompt migration wave

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has warned that the current disturbances in the Middle East will result not only in a large wave of Muslim immigrants but also in a wave of economic migrants.

The prime minister was referring to the continuing fighting in Israel and Gaza, which started with Islamist militants launching a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday morning, leaving over a 1,000 Israelis dead. Israel responded by taking out the intruders and pounding targets in Gaza in air strikes. The number of Palestinian fatalities of the air strikes is also approaching 1,000, according to local authorities.

Morawiecki said that he knew the EU’s reaction would be to “open its doors wider to migrants from the Middle East.”

“This great turmoil in the Middle East will be related not only to a huge Islamic wave, of Muslim immigrants,” the prime minister told a press conference in reference to the conflict in Israel. “Also among whom will be hidden fighters and Islamic terrorists, as well as a great economic wave, economic migrants from the Middle East.”

Morawiecki said he had spoken with friends from the European Union.

“I know that the reaction will unfortunately be that the European Union will want to open its doors wider to migrants from the Middle East,” Morawiecki continued, adding that the Law and Justice government would strive to secure Poland and its borders as well as strengthening the country’s army. “We will build a wall, a barrier wherever the security of Poland will be in any way threatened,” he said.