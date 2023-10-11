President should convene National Security Council, says opposition MP

Krzysztof Gawkowski (pictured), caucus head of The New Left, said on Wednesday the resignations on Monday of Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, the chief of the General Staff, and Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, the operational commander, sent a political signal.

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Poland’s president should immediately call a sitting of the country’s National Security Council (RBN) over the surprise resignation of two of the armed forces’ most senior commanders, a leading figure in the political opposition has told PAP.

Krzysztof Gawkowski, caucus head of The New Left, said on Wednesday the resignations on Monday of Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, the chief of the General Staff, and Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, the operational commander, sent a political signal.

“There is a political intention in these resignations,” Gawkowski said. “It means the generals wanted to express a vote of no confidence in (Defence Minister, Mariusz – PAP) Blaszczak and at the same time the army expressed a vote of no confidence in the (Law and Justice – PAP) PiS government.

“The president should immediately convene the National Security Council,” he continued. “If we have the resignation of two key generals, heads of the army, on the same day, that means something bad is happening and an announcement from the president that he is appointing new ones is not enough for me.”

The RBN, an advisory body to the president, is composed of the Sejm (lower house) and Senate speakers, the prime minister, the ministers of defence, internal affairs and foreign affairs, as well as the heads of parliamentary caucuses and clubs.