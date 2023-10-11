Poll puts ruling party in lead ahead of Sunday’s general election

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party can count on 33.8 percent of the vote in a general election scheduled for this Sunday, 5.7 percentage points ahead of its main rival, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The centrist Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition grouping, came in second place on 28.1-percent support, the United Surveys poll for the Wirtualna Polska website showed.

PiS and KO would be joined in parliament by three other groupings: The New Left, The Third Way – a coalition of the centre-right Poland 2050 and agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) – and the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja).

The New Left could count on the backing of 10.2 percent of the electorate and The Third Way 9.4 percent, the poll showed, while Confederation had the support of 8.4 percent of voters.

Of those surveyed, 7.8 percent said they did not yet know who they would vote for.

In terms of parliamentary seats, the poll results translate into 191 for PiS, 155 for KO, 43 for the New Left and 38 for The Third Way with Confederation securing 32 places in the Sejm, Poland’s lower house of parliament. The German Minority would also have one seat.

The declared turnout for Sunday’s election was 66.9 percent, Wirtualna Polska reported.

United Survey conducted the poll between October 8 and 10 on a sample of 1,000 people.