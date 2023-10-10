Competition watchdog okays Orlen takeover of pipeline company Europol Gaz

To date, Orlen has held 48 percent of shares in Europol Gaz. The energy conglomerate has made a number of large-scale acquisitions in recent years.

Piotr Polak/PAP

Poland’s anti-monopoly office, UOKiK, has granted its consent for dominant state-owned energy conglomerate Orlen to take over Europol Gaz, owner of the Polish stretch of the Yamal gas pipeline, Orlen announced on Tuesday.

The Yamal pipeline connects Russian gas fields with Poland and Germany via Belarus.

“Today’s decision is a further step to re-establishing the full control of Polish entities over the country’s strategic gas infrastructure,” Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek was quoted in a company press release as saying.

Obajtek went on to say that Europol Gaz’s takeover of shares held by Russian gas giant Gazprom and Orlen’s acquisition of the transit pipeline system would be of “fundamental significance to the public interest and the security of our country,” adding that this went beyond the dimension of energy.

“Poland has for whole decades been dependent on natural gas deliveries from Russia,” Obajtek said. “Ten years ago they represented around 80 percent of imports of that resource.”

