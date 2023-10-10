Defence minister denies claims of mass resignations in General Command

"The Polish Armed Forces must not be involved in an election campaign," Minister Mariusz Błaszczak told reporters on Tuesday.

The defence minister has refuted claims made by Donald Tusk, the opposition leader, who said 10 top commanders had filed their resignations with the General Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Tusk made the claim after it was confirmed on Tuesday that two top Polish military commanders had handed in their resignations, a move that surprised the government just days before parliamentary elections scheduled for this Sunday.

“There is no consent to inciting chaos in Poland, especially when there is a real threat,” he said.

“Donald Tusk told a lie while saying that 10 high-ranking military officers have filed their resignations with the General Command,” Błaszczak stated.

Błaszczak said that, in his opinion, the aim of such lies was to create chaos and unrest.

“Let me remind you that this happens while there is a war near the Polish border,” the minister said, referring to Russia’s war against Ukraine, adding that this was “shameful behaviour.”

Błaszczak also said that the only response to a threat was the strengthening of the Polish Armed Forces and declared that “this is what we have been doing and what we will continue to do.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Gen. Wiesław Kukuła was appointed chief of the general staff of the Polish Armed Forces, and Gen. Maciej Klisz the forces’ operational commander.

Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, the erstwhile chief of the general staff, and Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, the operational commander, handed in their notices on Monday.

Reacting to the news, Tusk had appealed to officers and generals of the Polish Army “to maintain their cool and uphold maximum responsibility.”

He also called on President Andrzej Duda to quickly inform the public about what was happening in the Polish Armed Forces when there is a war across Poland’s eastern border, and a conflict growing in the Middle East, which could turn into a global conflict “any hour now,” making a reference to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, which left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.

“As never before, in recent years we need a sense of stability and security,” Tusk said.

No reasons for the generals’ decisions to quit have been made public.