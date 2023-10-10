Poll says ruling party will win parliamentary elections

You are here
According to the poll results, PiS would secure 207 seats in the Sejm.
Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party would win elections to the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, and the Senate, with 36 percent of the vote, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.

The poll by Ipsos, commissioned by radio station TOK FM and investigative journalism website OKO.press, put PiS support at the same level as a survey on September 26, prior to a major opposition rally dubbed the ‘March of a Million Hearts’ on October 1.

The main opposition grouping, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), recorded a marginal drop in support, from 29 percent to 28 percent, Ipsos said, with The New Left also down to 8 percent from 10 percent.

The far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) party could count on 9 percent of the vote, 2 percentage points up on the previous Ipsos survey, also for TOK FM and OKO.press.

The Third Way, a coalition of the centre-right Poland 2050 and the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL), recorded 8-percent backing, putting them on the threshold needed to secure seats in the Sejm.

The percentage of people unsure of who they would vote for remained unchanged at 9 percent.

According to the poll results, PiS would secure 207 seats in the Sejm, KO 156, Confederation 36 and The New Left and The Third Way 30 each. In such a scenario, the combined representation of KO, The New Left and The Third Way (216 seats) would not be sufficient to form a parliamentary majority, Ipsos pointed out.

The poll was conducted between October 6 and 9 on a sample of 1,000 people.

