President calls on new parliament to focus on army structure draft

"The structure of the Polish Armed Forces, namely its command and management system, demands some corrections which result from the experience gathered during military operations taking place in our surrounding," the president said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that the new parliament will be obliged to urgently debate a presidential draft which is planned to change the command and management structure of the Polish Armed Forces.

Poland will hold a parliamentary election on Sunday, October 15.

“I believe that this will happen in the near future,” Duda said at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

“We will soon have a new parliament, which will adopt the presidential draft as it will be obliged to debate it as soon as possible,” Duda continued.

Duda made the statement after he had appointed Gen. Wiesław Kukuła chief of the general staff of the Polish Armed Forces, and Gen. Maciej Klisz the forces’ operational commander.

The president recalled that, some time ago, he had filed with the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, the draft “which regulates these issues and establishes a combined command of the Armed Forces in place of the operational and general commands.”

Duda also expressed his conviction that new MPs would understand that the Polish army had to operate effectively and that this new solution was urgent and badly needed.