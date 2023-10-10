Over half a million Poles register to vote abroad

Zbigniew Rau said he expected the number to rise to above 600,000 by midnight Tuesday, which he said was three times the number that voted abroad in the general election eight years ago when almost 200,000 registered.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

More than 560,000 Polish citizens have registered so far on overseas electoral rolls ahead of a national election on Sunday, the foreign minister announced on Tuesday.

Poles will cast their ballots for MPs and senators this Sunday. The parliamentary election will be combined with a referendum concerning migration, privatisation, the retirement age and border protection.

Zbigniew Rau said he expected the number to rise to above 600,000 by midnight Tuesday, which he said was three times the number that voted abroad in the general election eight years ago when almost 200,000 registered.

“Four years ago it was 314,000,” Rau told a press conference. “This year, at the moment, it is a little more than 560,000.

“As today is the final day that Polish citizens abroad can register on the electoral rolls, and the trend of a radical increase of that number is more than obvious, I can assure you that by midnight tonight local time… there will be more than 600,000 of them,” Rau said.

Rau went on to say that twice as many electoral officials would be working during Sunday’s vote than eight years ago as almost 70 percent more district electoral commissions had been established as well as 60 new voting locations.