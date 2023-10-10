More than 670 Poles evacuated from Israel says security bureau head

Jacek Siewiera, the head of Polish President Andrzej Duda's National Security Bureau (BBN), told journalists at a press briefing that the evacuation of Polish citizens was still in progress and that a special air bridge had been established to help.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Over 670 Polish citzens have now been evacuated from Israel and around a similar number are waiting for evacuation, the head of the National Security Bureau said on Tuesday.

Poland started evacuating its citizens on Sunday in the wake of the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Saturday morning that claimed hundreds of lives.

Jacek Siewiera, the head of Polish President Andrzej Duda’s National Security Bureau (BBN), told journalists at a press briefing that the evacuation of Polish citizens was still in progress and that a special air bridge had been established to help.

“Further flights will take place at 4 p.m. in the afternoon today and in the late evening hours,” said Siewiera.

He added that, as a result of the military operations in Israel, military transport planes were being used to carry out the evacuations.

The air bridge takes Poles to the Crete town of Chania from where they are transported to Poland.