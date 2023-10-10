Old photo albums found in dusty attics reveal fascinating life in inter and post-war Podlasie

Uncovered in a pair of dusty attics, two photo albums have revealed a fascinating glimpse into the everyday lives of locals in the Podlasie region during the inter-war and post-war years.

Digitised following a painstaking restoration process, the images have now been published online at albom.pl, a website specialising in preserving memories and gathering archival photographs of the far eastern voivodeship.

Shot in different eras, the photos were taken by Czesław Kamiński from Hajnówka and Jerzy Kostko of Kleszczele.Albom.pl

Urszula Dąbrowska from the WIDOK Cultural Education Association, the organisation behind albom.pl, says: “Almost every family has some photographs from the 1940s, 60s or 80s, but because they might seem banal and irrelevant, they often fall into oblivion and decay.

“But in a hundred years’ time, they may turn out to be an extremely interesting testimony to a different life on Earth.”

Those sentiments certainly apply to the images most recently made public.

Coming from all backgrounds and income brackets, the photos makes Kostko’s portfolio unique on a nationwide scale.Albom.pl

First found covered in sawdust around 10 years ago, the Kostko collection has long been a source of interest for WIDOK, and that rings especially true of the latest batch to receive the digital treatment.

Born in 1897, and related distantly to nobility, Kostko’s father worked for the railways and at one stage was transferred, along with his family, to Tsarist Russia.

Returning as a family to Kleszczel in 1921, we know that Jerzy applied for a teaching position in 1924 – however, by this stage the budding talent was already in demand as a photographer.

Three-years later, he would open his own atelier at his home on Kolejowa 34.

Continuing to operate during the Soviet then the German occupation – though most likely not always within the permitted framework – he specialised in shooting portraits.

Also photographing hunting trips, holidays, and assorted special events, his images offer a comprehensive inside look at this small commune, and although many of his pictures were destroyed after his death in 1976, hundreds have survived and now form a treasured part of WIDOK’s photo library.Albom.pl

With the town’s population numbering just 3,000, over the decades he shot practically all the town’s inhabitants: Poles, Jews, Belarussians, etc.

Coming from all backgrounds and income brackets, this alone makes his portfolio unique on a nationwide scale.

Prolific as his output was, it became even more so when, in 1952, he was officially delegated by the district council to extensively photograph the local population.

The photos by Czesław Kamiński feature landscapes, landmarks and carefully posed shots.Albom.pl

Often simply dated as having been taken between 1930 and 1970, these pictures pose more questions than they answer. Naturally, minds wander to ask what became of the people pictured.

Equally extraordinary are those taken by Czesław Kamiński. Originally hailing from Minsk, Kamiński’s father worked for one of the richest men in the Tsarist empire, the so-called Vodka King of Siberia, Alfons Poklewski-Koziełł.

Numbering also numerous casual shots of Hajnówka and surrounding Białowieża area, they are remarkable in their variety.Albom.pl

Having flunked his school exams, Czesław Kamiński found himself fleeing the Red Army in 1920 along with his family. First moving to Grudziądz where they aided fellow refugees, within a few years Czesław moved as a young man to Hajnówka.

From there, his life becomes entangled in mystery – after securing a job in an arms factory in Radom, he then relocated to a huge armaments workshop in Herstal-lez-Liège, Belgium.

During his stint in Belgium he shot several photos before being fired for reasons that appear to be top secret. These alone raise questions if he was possibly involved in intelligence gathering.

What is known as fact is that in 1931 the Ministry of Military Affairs wrote a letter stating that he should now be considered barred from ‘state institutions’.

These mysteries add a certain magic to the Kamiński collection, and it is impossible to view pictures of his motorcycle trip through Belgium without pondering if there was an ulterior motive behind this holiday.

Later returning to Hajnówka, his snaps are often of genuine photographic merit, featuring as they do landscapes, landmarks and carefully posed shots.

Drowning at the age of 28 in 1932, the legacy of Kamiński’s short but eventful life lives on in this collection.