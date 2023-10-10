Two top Polish military commanders resign

According to PAP, Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak (L), the chief of the General Staff, and Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski (R), the operational commander, have handed in their notice.

Marcin Obara/Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Two of the most senior commanders of the Polish armed forces have submitted their resignations, the military confirmed on Tuesday.

According to PAP, Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, the chief of the General Staff, and Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, the operational commander, have handed in their notice.

No reasons for their decisions to quit, which come just days before Poland holds a general election on October 15, have been made public.